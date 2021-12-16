STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Kovind attends Victory Day Parade as Bangladesh marks 50 years of Liberation

President Kovind, who is in Bangladesh on a maiden three-day State Visit, joined as the "Guest of Honour" at the National Parade Ground to mark the golden jubilee of the Victory Day of Bangladesh.

Published: 16th December 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind attends a banquet hosted in his honour by President Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina can be seen, Dec 15, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind attends a banquet hosted in his honour by President Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina can be seen, Dec 15, 2021. (Photo | Twitter, @rashtrapatibhvn)

By PTI

DHAKA: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday attended the Victory Day Parade as the "Guest of Honour" here as Bangladesh marks 50 years of victory in the Liberation War against Pakistan by showcasing its military might which included spectacular aerobatics and display of defence acquisitions.

A 122-member strong tri-services contingent from India also took part in the parade watched by Bangladesh President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as ministers, diplomats and other dignitaries at the National Parade Ground.

The Indian contingent drew loud cheers from the crowd as it marched past with the announcer acknowledging India's contributions to Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971.

President Kovind, who is here on a maiden three-day State Visit, joined as the "Guest of Honour" at the National Parade Ground to mark the golden jubilee of the Victory Day of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Hasina was seen excitedly applauding the march-past, the flypast, aerobatics display, armoury acquisitions of different regiments and contingents of the armed forces, on the parade ground.

Earlier, President Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar.

On this day in 1971, Lt.Gen. Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, heading 93,000 Pakistani troops, surrendered to the Indian Army under the command of Lt.Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dhaka, and East Pakistan was declared as the newly liberated "Bangladesh".

