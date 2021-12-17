STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Afghan currency slides, prices surge as economy worsens

The afghani lost more than 11% of its value against the U.S. dollar in the space of a day earlier this week, before recouping somewhat. But the market remains volatile, and the devaluation is already

Published: 17th December 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan money changers count money at Khorasan market in Herat, The value of Afghanistan's currency is tumbling, exacerbating severe economic crisis and deepening poverty (Photo | AP)

Afghan money changers count money at Khorasan market in Herat, The value of Afghanistan's currency is tumbling, exacerbating severe economic crisis and deepening poverty (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HERAT: The value of Afghanistan's currency is tumbling, exacerbating an already severe economic crisis and deepening poverty in a country where more than half the population already doesn't have enough to eat.

The afghani lost more than 11% of its value against the U.S. dollar in the space of a day earlier this week, before recouping somewhat. But the market remains volatile, and the devaluation is already impacting Afghans.

Afghanistan's economy was already troubled when the international community froze billions of dollars worth of Afghanistan's assets abroad and stopped all international funding to the country after the Taliban assumed power in mid-August amid a chaotic U.S. and NATO troop withdrawal.

The consequences have been dire for a country heavily dependent on foreign aid. Afghanistan was also slated to access about $450 million on Aug.23 from the International Monetary Fund, but the IMF blocked the release because of a lack of clarity about the country's new rulers.

"Since then, international envoys have warned of a looming economic meltdown and humanitarian catastrophe. People have no money and the prices have gone up," said Sayed Umid, a 28-year-old shopkeeper selling basic food items such as rice, beans and pulses in a main shopping street in the western Afghan city of Herat.

"Since this morning I haven't had a single customer," he said. With rent to pay on his shop and home expenses, he worries he can no longer make ends meet.

Khan Afzal Hadawal, former acting governor of Afghanistan's central bank, said that the sanctions on the Taliban and the freezing of Afghanistan's reserve funds "have put the country's aid-dependent economy on the verge of full economic collapse, leading to historic depreciation of currency.

"The development agencies, donors, the international community, the U.S., all these should help in this crisis,' he said. "We do understand the concerns of the international community but there are mechanisms (that) can help to manage the crisis and to assist the Afghan people."

 According to the United Nations' World Food Program, 22.8 million of Afghanistan's 38 million people already face acute food insecurity, and malnutrition in the country is increasing. A combination of the coronavirus pandemic, a severe drought and the Taliban takeover has left many without jobs, and the currency's sliding value has been pushing up food prices.

Shopkeeper Jafar Agha said the price of a large container of cooking oil was about 700 afghanis three months ago (roughly $8 at the time), but now costs about 1,800 afghanis (around $18).

"My business has fallen to zero," he said. "I'm not selling because people have no money...We don't have any hope for the future." In the bedlam of the Herat Money Exchange market, traders frantically check the ever-changing currency rate on their mobile phones as they jostle through the crowd shouting out prices and waving wads of cash.]A taser-wielding guard keeps the entrance free from the crush, the sound of its sharp clicks enough to send money changers scurrying past into the exchange.

Wednesday wasn't a good day for trader Said Nadir. He sold U.S. dollars at a rate of 105 afghanis but then bought at 113 afghanis to the dollar as the currency began to slide and he worried it might fall further.

"The situation is very bad. When the price increases, we cannot find dollars," he said.

In early August, the afghani was trading at around 80 to the dollar, jumping to around 90 in October. It briefly spiked from 110 on Sunday to 123 on Monday, before recouping somewhat. On Thursday it was trading at around 100 afghanis to the dollar.

For Farzad Haidari, a 34-year-old who imports and sells women's shawls and scarves, the currency fluctuations have wreaked havoc on his business.

Importing many of his goods from neighbouring Iran and with rent on his store in a shopping mall in central Herat set in dollars, he's seen much of his income evaporate.

If the situation continues and prices keep increasing, he said, he could be forced to close his shop. "Before, when there was uncertainty because of war, we had our business," he said."Now there is security, but we're losing our business."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan depreciation of currency afghani Afghan economic crisis
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp