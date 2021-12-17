STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhutan confers its highest civilian decoration on PM Modi

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, wishing PM Modi on the occasion highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support he extended over the years and particularly during pandemic.

Published: 17th December 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 01:23 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DECEMBER: Bhutan on Friday conferred its highest civilian decoration 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country's National Day.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was overjoyed to hear "His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji's (Narendra Modi) name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo."

Earlier, the Bhutanese Prime Minister had tweeted that the country has conferred its highest civilian award ‘Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo' on Prime Minister Modi.

“HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic.

"Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person," the Prime Minister's Office of Bhutan said in a statement on Facebook.

He also wished his countrymen on the 114th National Day of Bhutan.

Last year, Prime Minister Modi received the ‘Legion of Merit by the US Government' award of the US Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.

In 2019, Russia conferred on him its highest civilian honour ‘Order of St. Andrew' award. The UAE also conferred its highest civilian honour ‘Order of Zayed Award' on Modi in 2019.

