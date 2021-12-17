STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi thanks Bhutan for highest civilian honour, says India will support it in every possible way

The highest civilian honour from Bhutan joins a long list of awards Prime Minister Modi has received from foreign countries.

Published: 17th December 2021 06:08 PM

PM Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart, Lotay Tshering

PM Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart, Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked Bhutan's king for according the country's highest civilian decoration on him, and said India will always cherish the country as one of its closest friends and neighbours and will continue to support its development journey in every possible way.

Modi also conveyed his greetings to the neighbouring country on the occasion of its national day.

The prime minister tweeted that he admires Bhutan for its unique model of sustainable development and the deeply spiritual way of life.

"Successive Druk Gyalpos - Their Majesties the Kings - have given a unique identity to the Kingdom, and nurtured the special bond of neighbourly friendship that our nations share," he said.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was overjoyed to hear "His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji's (Narendra Modi) name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo".

Replying to him, Modi said, "Thank you, Lyonchhen! I am deeply touched by this warm gesture, and express my grateful thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan."

"I have been privileged to receive the utmost love and affection from our Bhutanese brother and sisters, and take this occasion to convey my greetings to all of them on the auspicious occasion of the National Day of Bhutan," he added.

The highest civilian honour from Bhutan joins a long list of awards Modi has received from foreign countries.

Last year, Prime Minister Modi received the 'Legion of Merit by the US Government' award of the US Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.

In 2019, Russia conferred on him its highest civilian honour 'Order of St. Andrew' award.

The UAE also conferred its highest civilian honour 'Order of Zayed Award' on Modi in 2019.

He had received the 'Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud', the highest honour of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-muslim dignitaries, in 2016 and 'State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan', the highest civilian honour of Afghanistan, in the same year.

He was conferred 'Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award', the highest honour of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries, in 2018 and 'Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin', the highest honour of the Maldives for foreign dignitaries, in 2019, officials noted.

Modi received 'King Hamad Order of the Renaissance', the top honour from Bahrain, in 2019.

He has also been conferred numerous honours from international organisations and foundations.

