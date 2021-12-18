STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka as default fears mount

Published: 18th December 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka Flag

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: International ratings agency Fitch downgraded cash-strapped Sri Lanka Saturday by one notch to "CC" due to mounting fears of sovereign default on its $26 billion foreign debt.

The downgrade came a day after Sri Lanka reported a 1.5 percent contraction in the third quarter of this year as a foreign exchange crisis wrecked its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Fitch said the downgrade reflected its view of an "increased probability of a default event in coming months" as Sri Lanka's foreign reserves slumped to $1.58 billion at the end of November.

"We believe it will be difficult for the government to meet its external debt obligations in 2022 and 2023 in the absence of new external financing sources," the agency said in a statement.

It noted Sri Lanka had to repay two international sovereign bonds of $500 million in January 2022 and $1.0 billion in July 2022 with little improvement in capital inflows into the nation of 21 million people.

Foreign-currency debt service payments, including principal and interest, for next year total $6.9 billion, or the equivalent of nearly 430 percent of the island's official gross international reserves as of November 2021.

"Cumulative foreign-currency debt service, including interest and principal, amounts to about $26 billion from 2022 through to 2026," Fitch said.

The island's tourism-dependent economy was hammered by the pandemic and authorities responded to falling foreign exchange reserves with a broad import ban, triggering shortages including food, fuel and medicines.

The crisis has spread to affect manufacturing and services and agriculture has also suffered badly due to a ban on agrochemical imports.

Sri Lanka's economy had grown 12.3 percent in the second quarter but the third wave of infections that forced a 41-day curfew saw services and industries heavily affected, the statistics office said on Friday.

Its foreign reserves of $1.58 billion at the end of November compared with $7.5 billion when the government of Gotabaya Rajapaksa took over two years ago.

Supermarkets have rationed staples such as milk powder, sugar, lentils, tinned fish and rice as commercial banks ran out of dollars to finance imports.

The central bank has been appealing for foreign currency, even loose change people may have after returning from overseas trips, as the government desperately looks for dollars.

The banking regulator has also warned it will freeze accounts of informal money changers who offer higher prices for hard currency than official exchange rates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka economy Sri Lanka credit rating Sri Lanka foreign exchange crisis Sri Lanka tourism
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp