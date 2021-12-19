STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

4 dead in highway flyover collapse in central China

Three trucks on the bridge fell off it and one car was crushed under the debris.

Published: 19th December 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Three trucks on the bridge fell off it and one car was crushed under the debris, according to the official Xinhua News Agency, which cited local authorities. ( Photo | Twitter/ XH News)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Four people died and eight were injured after a section of a highway flyover in China’s central Hubei province collapsed, according to Chinese authorities.

The accident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the city of Ezhou, with about 500 meters (1,640 feet) of the bridge built over an expressway collapsing onto the roadway below, according to transport and police authorities.

Three trucks on the bridge fell off it and one car was crushed under the debris, according to the official Xinhua News Agency, which cited local authorities. The expressway was closed due to the incident.

Work was being carried out on the bridge when the accident occurred, although it is not clear how many workers were present at the time.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a truck weighing a total of 198 tons had broken into two pieces while falling off the structure. The newspaper Beijing News said the truck was four times over the allowable weight limit on the flyover, which was built 11 years ago.

Transport Ministry officials were on the scene conducting an investigation, the reports said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Flyover collapse Hubei province Expressway bridge
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp