STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghanistan

Medics "put springs in my heart", he said, referring to a stent. "They need to be removed and it's not possible here."

Published: 19th December 2021 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

People queue to enter the passport office at a checkpoint in Kabul on December 19, 2021, after Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said they will resume issuing passports. (Photo | AFP)

People queue to enter the passport office at a checkpoint in Kabul on December 19, 2021, after Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said they will resume issuing passports. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

KABUL: Hundreds of people braved sub-zero temperatures in Afghanistan's capital to queue outside the passport office early Sunday, a day after the Taliban government announced it would resume issuing travel documents.

Many began their wait the previous night and most stood patiently in single file -- some desperate to leave the country for medical treatment, others to escape the Islamists' renewed rule.

Tense Taliban personnel periodically charged crowds that formed at the front of the queue and at a nearby roadblock.

"We don't want any suicide attack or explosion to happen," said Taliban security operative Ajmal Toofan, 22, expressing concerns about the dangers of crowding.

The local branch of the Islamic State group, the Taliban's principal enemy, killed more than 150 people in late August when citizens massed at Kabul airport in a desperate bid to leave during the early days of the new regime.

"Our responsibility here is to protect people," Toofan added calmly, his gun pointed professionally towards the ground. "But the people are not cooperating."

He spoke to AFP as one of his colleagues pushed a man who then fell headlong just short of a coil of barbed wire.

Mohammed Osman Akbari, 60, said he was urgently trying to reach Pakistan, because dilapidated hospitals at home were unable to complete his heart surgery.

Medics "put springs in my heart", he said, referring to a stent. "They need to be removed and it's not possible here."

Nearby, ambulances containing people too sick to queue were parked at the side of the road.

"The patient has a heart problem," said ambulance driver Muslim Fakhri, 21, referring to a 43-year-old man lying on a stretcher inside his vehicle.

An applicant has to be present to ensure the passport is issued, he explained.

- 'No one cares' -

The Taliban initially stopped issuing passports shortly after their return to power, which came as the previous, Western-backed regime imploded in the final stages of a US military withdrawal.

In October, authorities reopened the passport office in Kabul only to suspend work days later as a flood of applications caused the biometric equipment to break down.

But the office said Saturday that the issue has been resolved and those whose applications were already in the process can now get their documents.

Mursal Rasooli, 26, said she was happy to hear the news.

"The situation here is not peaceful," she told AFP, hugging her two-year-old daughter Bibi Hawa close for dual relief against the biting cold.

"If the situation gets worse than this, then we have the passport" and can flee, she said.

Her husband is in Iran because he could not find work here, she added, before expressing concern about skyrocketing prices and a lack of jobs and education for women and girls.

Issuing passports -- and allowing people to leave amid a humanitarian crisis the UN has called an "avalanche of hunger" -- is seen as a test of the Taliban's commitment to the international community.

The Taliban are meanwhile pressing donors to restore billions of dollars in aid that was suspended when they came to power.

Local musician Omid Naseer, sporting a leather jacket, short beard and unkempt hair, was desperate to leave.

For "months now, since the Taliban came (to power), we've had no work", he said.

"The artists are most vulnerable, but no one cares."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kabul Afghanistan Taliban pakistan passports
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp