STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

OIC meet to address deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan begins

Pakistan has already announced an assistance package of Rs 5 billion (USD 28 million) for the country.

Published: 19th December 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters secure the area after a roadside bomb went off in Kabul Afghanistan.

Taliban fighters secure the area after a roadside bomb went off in Kabul Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Council of Ministers, began in Islamabad on Sunday, December 19, 2021, to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The meeting, held at the Parliament Building, is being attended by representative Muslim countries, Permanent Members of the UN Security Council and various international organisation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmmod Qureshi is chairing the session.

The meeting was called at the proposal of Saudi Arabia.

Official sources said more than 70 delegations are participating in the day-long conference, including 20 foreign ministers and 10 deputy foreign ministers.

Afghanistan's economy is facing a major crisis after the Taliban seized power in Kabul in mid-August, amid a chaotic US and NATO troops withdrawal from the war-torn country.

Following hardline Islamists assuming power in Afghanistan, the international community froze billions of dollars' worth of assets abroad and stopped all funding to the country.

Ahead of the session, Qureshi said the meeting will draw attention towards the issues of Afghanistan.

"We have already achieved that target as witnessed by the number of participants," he said.

Pakistan has already announced an assistance package of Rs 5 billion (USD 28 million) for the country.

The humanitarian situation has given way to concerns regarding influx of migrants into Europe.

The OIC was set up in 1969 after the tragic fire incident at the holy mosque in Jerusalem that resulted in widespread indignation among the Muslim world.

The first OIC summit was held in Rabat from September 22 to 25, 1969.

The 1st Extraordinary Session of the OIC was held in Islamabad on March 23, 1997.

The total number of members of the OIC is 57.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Pakistan India Taliban
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp