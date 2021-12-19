STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thousands in Brussels protests against COVID restrictions amid Omicron outbreak

A strong police presence was deployed on streets in anticipation of the crowds, given how previous protests had sometimes descended into violence, arrest and injury.

Published: 19th December 2021 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors run in front of a police line during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BRUSSELS: Thousands of peaceful protesters demonstrated in central Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a spike infections and the emergence of the worrying omicron variant.

The marchers, some with placards reading "free zone," "I've had my fair dose" and "enough is enough", "came to protest the government's strong advice to get vaccinated", and included Belgian health care workers who will have a three-month window in which to get vaccinated against the coronavirus from January 1 or risk losing their jobs.

The Belgian action comes one day after similar protests in other capitals including Paris and London.

Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown.

The World Health Organisation reported this weekend that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad.

In a Brussels demonstration last month, small fringes spiraled into violence as several hundred people started pelting police, smashing cars and setting garbage bins ablaze.

Police responded with tear gas and water cannons.

