STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Saudi jails Yemeni man for 15 years for apostasy: Human Rights Watch

Charges against the Yemeni included the denial of the existence of God and publishing content which prejudices public order, religious values, and public morals on social media.

Published: 20th December 2021 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By AFP

DUBAI: Human Rights Watch said Monday a Saudi court had sentenced a Yemeni man to 15 years for apostasy, urging the kingdom to prioritise decriminalising blasphemy amid a modernisation drive.

The rights group said that Ali Abu Luhum, 38, had been accused of making comments "via two anonymous Twitter accounts", which prosecutors argued were registered with phone numbers linked to him.

"The court found that the tweets were promoting 'apostasy, unbelief, and atheism'", HRW said, reporting the trial was held without defence witnesses.

Charges against Abu Luhum included the reported "denial of the existence of God" as well as publishing content which "prejudices public order, religious values, and public morals on social media", HRW said.

It said Abu Luhum was found guilty of "promoting atheism" and was sentenced to "15 years in prison for apostasy", but gave no further details of what he was accused of saying.

There was no immediate response from Riyadh.

The trial was held in October, with an appeal awaiting a decision by the Supreme Court, HRW said.

Abu Luhum is held in a jail in Najran, close to the border with Yemen.

The Sunni Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is leading a military coalition backing Yemen's internationally-recognised government in its battle against Iran-backed Shiite Huthi rebels.

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has sought to project a moderate, business-friendly image of his austere kingdom as he seeks to boost investment to diversify the economy away from oil.

Saudi has also invested heavily in recent years in the tourism, entertainment and sports sectors.

"Saudi authorities are sparing no expense to portray the country as tolerant and reforming, but contradicting state orthodoxy on religion still results in a decade-and-a-half prison sentence," Michael Page, HRW's deputy Middle East, said in a statement.

"A 'modernising' Saudi Arabia needs to first stop policing people’s personal beliefs," he added, calling for "the decriminalisation of blasphemy."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
saudi arabia Human Rights Watch
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp