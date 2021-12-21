STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK offers one billion pounds to businesses hurt by Omicron Covid variant

The government bowed to days of pressure from pubs, restaurants and other businesses that have seen income plunge following public health warnings.

Published: 21st December 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

People pass through during the morning rush-hour at Waterloo railway station in London. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Britain has announced 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in grants and loans to help the hospitality industry survive the onslaught of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Businesses in the hospitality and leisure sectors in England will be eligible for one-time grants of up to 6,000 pounds each.

An additional 100 million will be given to local governments to support businesses in their areas hit by the sudden spike in COVID-19 infections driven by the highly transmissible new variant.

Comments

