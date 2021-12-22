STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India hands over 10 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar Red Cross Society 

Foreign Secretary Shringla is in Myanmar on a two-day visit, in the first high-level outreach from India after Myanmar's military deposed the democratically-elected government in a coup.

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla handed over 1 million doses of 'Made in India' vaccines to the representatives of the Myanmar Red Cross Society. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NAYPYIDAW: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday handed over 10 lakh doses of 'Made in India' vaccines to the representatives of the Myanmar Red Cross Society to support the people of Myanmar in their fight against COVID-19.

Shringla is here on a two-day visit, in the first such high-level outreach from India after Myanmar's military deposed the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla handed over 1 million doses of 'Made in India' vaccines to the representatives of the Myanmar Red Cross Society to support the people of Myanmar, including those along the India-Myanmar border, in their fight against COVID-19," the Indian Embassy in Myanmar tweeted.

During his two-day visit, Shringla will hold discussions with the State Administration Council headed by General Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power in February, political parties and members of civil society.

"Issues relating to humanitarian support to Myanmar, security and India-Myanmar border concerns, and the political situation in Myanmar will be discussed," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640 kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

