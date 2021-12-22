White rainbow spotted in UK skies, netizens stunned by rare sight

By Online Desk

In a rare sight, people around England’s east coast witnessed a white rainbow, also known as a fogbow.

The white rainbow – formed when sunlight falls on water droplets made of mist or haze – appeared in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex in the UK.

The lack of colour is because the water droplets causing fog are much smaller compared to those in a rainbow.

This rare occurrence left many people surprised and a lot of netizens shared pictures on social media.

According to BBC weather forecaster Dan Holly, the phenomenon was seen in areas where there was a lot of fog.

Earlier, a fogbow was spotted in Scotland in 2017.