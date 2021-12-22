White rainbow spotted in UK skies, netizens stunned by rare sight

In a rare sight, people around England’s east coast witnessed a white rainbow, also known as a fogbow.
The white rainbow – formed when sunlight falls on water droplets made of mist or haze – appeared in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex in the UK.
The lack of colour is because the water droplets causing fog are much smaller compared to those in a rainbow.
A lovely #fogbow at the #fog margin on the #Cotswold hills this morning! @UKWX_ @ScottDuncanWX @liamdutton pic.twitter.com/A1qduQruPb— Oskar Brennan (@Oskar_Brennan) December 19, 2021
This rare occurrence left many people surprised and a lot of netizens shared pictures on social media.
According to BBC weather forecaster Dan Holly, the phenomenon was seen in areas where there was a lot of fog.
Earlier, a fogbow was spotted in Scotland in 2017.