STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

White rainbow spotted in UK skies, netizens stunned by rare sight

Earlier, a white rainbow or fogbow was spotted in Scotland in 2017.

Published: 22nd December 2021 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

A fogbow spotted in UK. (Photo: Twitter)

A fogbow spotted in UK. (Photo: Twitter)

By Online Desk

In a rare sight, people around England’s east coast witnessed a white rainbow, also known as a fogbow.

The white rainbow – formed when sunlight falls on water droplets made of mist or haze – appeared in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex in the UK.

The lack of colour is because the water droplets causing fog are much smaller compared to those in a rainbow.

This rare occurrence left many people surprised and a lot of netizens shared pictures on social media.

According to BBC weather forecaster Dan Holly, the phenomenon was seen in areas where there was a lot of fog.

Earlier, a fogbow was spotted in Scotland in 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fogbow UK Rainbow
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp