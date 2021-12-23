STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

3.5 million died of Covid this year; no country can boost its way out of the pandemic: WHO  chief

It’s important to remember that the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are in unvaccinated people, not un-boosted people.

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine,

Europe is currently battling to rein in the spread of the highly mutated Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

GENEVA: WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has informed that 2021 was a year in which 3.5 million people died of COVID-19 – more deaths than from HIV, malaria and tuberculosis combined in 2020.  And still, COVID-19 continues to claim around 50,000 lives every week.

"As Omicron becomes the dominant variant in many countries, all of us need to take extra precautions," he noted.

"No country can boost its way out of the pandemic. And boosters cannot be seen as a ticket to go ahead with planned celebrations, without the need for other precautions," he cautioned.

While some countries are now rolling out blanket booster programmes, only half of WHO’s Member States have been able to reach the target of vaccinating 40 per cent of their populations by the end of the year, because of distortions in global supply.

Enough vaccines were administered globally this year that the 40 per cent target could have been reached in every country by September, if those vaccines had been distributed equitably, through COVAX and AVAT.

"We’re encouraged that supply is improving. Today, COVAX shipped its 800 millionth vaccine dose. Half of those doses have been shipped in the past three months," a WHO statement said.

"Our projections show that supply should be sufficient to vaccinate the entire global adult population and to give boosters to high-risk populations, by the first quarter of 2022. However, only later in 2022 will supply be sufficient for extensive use of boosters in all adults. So I call once again on countries and manufacturers to prioritize COVAX and AVAT, and to work together to support those who are furthest behind," Dr Tedros noted.

About 20 per cent of all vaccine doses administered every day are currently being given as boosters or additional doses.

Blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate.

It’s important to remember that the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are in unvaccinated people, not un-boosted people.

The global priority must be to support all countries to reach the 40 per cent target as quickly as possible, and the 70 per cent target by the middle of next year.

"Even as we work to make the best use of the vaccines we have, WHO is also working to identify the next generation of vaccines through the Solidarity Trial Vaccines," Tedros said.

The Solidarity Trial Vaccines is co-sponsored by WHO and the Ministries of Health of Colombia, Mali and the Philippines, and aims to accelerate the evaluation of more COVID-19 vaccines, to expand the portfolio and improve access.

It is also intended to uncover second-generation vaccines with greater protection against variants of concern, with a longer duration of protection, or to assess vaccines that can be given without needles.

The vaccines in the trial were selected by an independent advisory group of leading scientists and experts.

Research teams in Colombia, Mali, and the Philippines began recruiting volunteers in late September, and so far, over 11,500 people are participating in the trial.

So far, the trial includes two vaccines, three others will be included shortly, and more can be included.

"WHO invites all countries and research centres to participate in this trial," Tedros noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WHO Dr Tedros Omicron booster
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp