STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Foreign Secretary Shringla emphasises India's interest in seeing Myanmar's return to democracy at earliest

Shringla is on a two-day visit, in the first such high-level outreach from India after Myanmar's military deposed the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup.

Published: 23rd December 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo| Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

By PTI

NAYPYIDAW: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has emphasised India's interest in seeing Myanmar's return to democracy at earliest as he called on the Chairman, State Administrative Council and other senior representatives in the country.

Shringla is here on a two-day visit, in the first such high-level outreach from India after Myanmar's military deposed the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1.

During his visit, he called on the Chairman, State Administrative Council and other senior representatives and held meetings with members of civil society and political parties, including the National League for Democracy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Shringla stressed the need to put an end to any violence and maintain peace and stability in border areas with India, it said.

He said that as a democracy and close neighbour, India has been involved in democratic transition process in Myanmar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsh vardhan shringla Myanmar
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp