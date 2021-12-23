STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japanese professor invents 'lickable' TV to give your taste buds a treat

This kind of technology will enhance the way people connect and interact with the outside world, says the professor

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

LickableTV

Miyashita is in talks with companies about using his spray technology for applications like a device that can apply a pizza. (Photo| YouTube screengrab via Reuters TV)

By Online Desk

Now, we can taste our favourite food without gaining weight. 

A Japanese professor has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavours. The device called Taste the TV (TTTV) uses a carousel of 10 flavour canisters that spray in combination to create the taste of a particular food. The flavour sample then rolls on hygienic film over a flat TV screen for the viewer to try. 

In the COVID-19 era, this kind of technology can enhance the way people connect and interact with the outside world, Reuters quoted Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita as saying. “The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home,” he said.

Miyashita works with a team of students that has made various flavour-related devices, including a fork that makes food taste richer. He said he built the TTTV prototype himself over the past year and that a commercial version would cost about 100,000 yen ($875) to make. Potential applications include distance learning for sommeliers and cooks, and tasting games and quizzes, he said.

Miyashita has also been in talks with companies about using his spray technology for applications like a device that can apply a pizza or chocolate taste to a slice of toasted bread.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Japan Lickable TV Food
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp