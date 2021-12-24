STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Korean-pop band BTS member Suga tests positive for coronavirus

He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.

Published: 24th December 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: K-pop band BTS member Suga has tested positive for coronavirus.

The news was shared by their management company Big Hit Entertainment in a statement on Friday.

The company said 28-year-old Suga tested positive for COVID-19 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to South Korea on Thursday.

"Suga completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today.

He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities," the statement read.

"Suga, who has had a number of personal engagements in the US during BTS' official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the US, and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea," it added.

The company said Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, had no contact with the other members -- Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Earlier this month, BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts), had announced that they will be taking an "extended period of rest" to enable the group to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy".

The K-pop band had recently performed at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles.

The Grammy-nominated band had also visited the US in September when they made a highly-publicised appearance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Following their address, BTS performed their English single "Permission to Dance" at the UN headquarters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus BTS Suga
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp