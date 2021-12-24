Omicron: Greece cancels Christmas events; Germany adds US, Spain to 'high-risk' areas

By PTI

ATHENS: Christmas concerts and other events have been canceled in Greece under new restrictions announced Thursday that include a general mask mandate for outdoors and all public areas.

Incoming travellers will also be required to have follow-up tests for COVID-19 on the second and fourth days after their arrival.

The restrictions will take effect Friday as the country braces for the expected impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, with the public health service already under pressure and intensive care space at more than 90 per cent capacity.

"Due to the large amount of Christmas activity and crowded conditions that it creates, the mandatory use of masks is fully justified," Health Minister Thanos Plevris said during a live-streamed presentation of the measures, which will remain in effect at least through Jan.3.

Greece suffered a spike in pandemic-related deaths in November and December with the infection level easing in recent days.

But the emergence of the omicron variant has renewed concern in the country where about a quarter of the adult population remains unvaccinated.

Based on vaccine appointment data, Plevris said the adult vaccination coverage would soon rise to 80 per cent.

Nearly 30 per cent of Greece's population has already received a booster shot.

Germany is adding the United States, Spain and Portugal to its list of "high-risk areas" but removing neighbouring Austria.

Travellers arriving from "high-risk areas," the lower of two risk categories, must self-isolate for 10 days unless they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19.

That period can be cut to five days with a negative test.

Germany's disease control center said Thursday that the change of status will take effect on Saturday.

Along with the U.S., Spain and Portugal, Finland, Monaco and Cyprus are being added to the list.

Belize, Bosnia, Malaysia and Serbia are also being removed.

Germany didn't add any new countries to its list of "virus variant areas," the top risk category.

Travel from those countries is restricted largely to German residents and citizens and anyone arriving must self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

That list currently contains the U.K., South Africa and seven other southern African countries.