Man held for stealing 100 iPads bought as gifts for sick children at a hospital in Liverpool

By Online Desk

A 54-year-old man from Halewood has been arrested after 100 iPads were stolen from a children's hospital in Liverpool.

The iPads worth £70,000 were stolen from Alder Hey Children's Hospital in West Derby from an outdoor container. The iPads were bought as gifts to give to sick children and their families at the Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Detective Inspector Steven O'Neill was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Officers were called to the hospital, which cares for more than 330,000 children and young people every year, at 9 pm on Friday, November 19. Police carried out extensive CCTV and witness inquiries, which revealed that a man sold 40 iPads to a sell-and-exchange store in Liverpool last month, The Times reports.

He was reportedly taken to a police station on Merseyside for questioning by detectives and remains in custody.

'Thanks to the hard work of our officers we have made an arrest in the run-up to Christmas that will hopefully make them feel safe and secure,' Steven O'Neill said.

'I hope this arrest shows how seriously Merseyside Police takes such offences especially at a place that is at the heart of our community and treats so many children and babies with such complex and specialist conditions, he noted.

'If you have any information regarding theft or burglary please contact or speak to our officers,' Detective Inspector Steven O'Neill further added.