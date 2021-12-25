STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Man held for stealing 100 iPads bought as gifts for sick children at a hospital in Liverpool

Police carried out extensive CCTV and witness inquiries, which revealed that a man sold 40 iPads to a sell-and-exchange store in Liverpool last month.

Published: 25th December 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Developers look over new apps being displayed on iPads (File | AP)

Image for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

A 54-year-old man from Halewood has been arrested after 100 iPads were stolen from a children's hospital in Liverpool.

The iPads worth £70,000 were stolen from Alder Hey Children's Hospital in West Derby from an outdoor container. The iPads were bought as gifts to give to sick children and their families at the Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Detective Inspector Steven O'Neill was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Officers were called to the hospital, which cares for more than 330,000 children and young people every year, at 9 pm on Friday, November 19. Police carried out extensive CCTV and witness inquiries, which revealed that a man sold 40 iPads to a sell-and-exchange store in Liverpool last month, The Times reports.

He was reportedly taken to a police station on Merseyside for questioning by detectives and remains in custody.

'Thanks to the hard work of our officers we have made an arrest in the run-up to Christmas that will hopefully make them feel safe and secure,' Steven O'Neill said.

'I hope this arrest shows how seriously Merseyside Police takes such offences especially at a place that is at the heart of our community and treats so many children and babies with such complex and specialist conditions, he noted.

'If you have any information regarding theft or burglary please contact or speak to our officers,' Detective Inspector Steven O'Neill further added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
iPads Alder Hey Children's Hospital West Derby Detective Inspector Steven O'Neill Merseyside Police
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp