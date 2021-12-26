STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Mission SAGAR: INS Kesari reaches Mozambique with 500 tonnes of food aid

INS Kesari had undertaken a similar mission in May - June 2020 to provide humanitarian and medical assistance to Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros.

Published: 26th December 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

INS Kesari at Port Maputo, Mozambique (Photo | India in Mozambique Twitter)

INS Kesari at Port Maputo, Mozambique (Photo | India in Mozambique Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kesari on Saturday reached Port of Maputo, Mozambique with 500 tonnes of food aid as part of the Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) Mission.

"500 tonnes of food aid has been shipped by INS Kesari to support the efforts of Government of Mozambique to cope with the ongoing drought and concurrent challenges of the pandemic," read the Ministry of Defence press release.

"India also remains committed to supporting the capacity building efforts of the Armed Forces of Mozambique. To this end Kesari is carrying two Fast Interceptor Craft and self-defence equipment to be handed over to the Armed Forces of Mozambique," added the release.

This is the eighth such deployment in consonance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR and is being conducted in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.

These deployments were conducted in solidarity with India's extended maritime neighbourhood and highlighted the importance accorded by India to these special relationships, added the release.

INS Kesari had undertaken a similar mission in May - June 2020 to provide humanitarian and medical assistance to Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros, including deployment of Medical Assistance Teams of the Indian Navy in multiple locations, read the release.

Since May 2020, the Indian Navy has deployed ships to 15 friendly foreign countries under SAGAR missions. These deployments spanned over 215 days at sea have delivered cumulative assistance of more than 3,000 MT of food aid, over 300 MT LMO, 900 Oxygen Concentrators and 20 ISO containers.

"Whilst undertaking, these missions Indian Naval Ships have traversed a cumulative distance of close to 40,000 nm which is nearly twice the circumference of the earth. With a steadfast intent of making such high quantum of humanitarian assistance reach its destination in time, personnel from ships and shore organisations of Indian Navy have invested close to a million man-hours to deliver succour to our friends overseas," added Defence Ministry release. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INS Kesari Humanitarian aid Indian Navy Mozambique SAGAR Mission
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp