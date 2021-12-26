STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi condoles demise of South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Prime Minister Modi tweeted that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a guiding light for countless people globally.

Published: 26th December 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Tutu, a Gandhian follower and Nobel Peace Prize winner died aged 90.

"Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a guiding light for countless people globally. His emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered. I am deeply saddened by his demise and extend my heartfelt condolences to all his admirers. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted PM Modi.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and in recent years he was hospitalized on several occasions.

Desmond Mpilo Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize 1984 for his role as a unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa. He was hailed as the conscience of South Africa. 

