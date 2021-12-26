STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban forbids music in cars, women without hijab: Russian media report

Moral police were installed in every street, to punish violators with harsh punishments like flogging, amputations, public executions.

Published: 26th December 2021 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Women in hijab

Image used for representational purpose (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

KABUL: The Taliban have forbidden drivers from playing music in vehicles and having women without hijab as passengers, media reported on Saturday. Citing the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, Sputnik reported that a written recommendation on the subject was issued.

Speaking to Sputnik, an owner of a hotel in Afghanistan in October said that the Taliban had banned live music at weddings and ordered men and women to celebrate in different halls.

During the Taliban's last reign, from 1996 to 2001, women were forced to wear a burqa, not go outside without a male guardian. Prayer timings were brutally imposed, men were forced to grow beards. Moral police were installed in every street, to punish violators with harsh punishments like flogging, amputations, public executions, reported New York Post.

Signs of such incidents have started re-appearing on the streets of Kabul. The Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice had also issued "religious guidelines" calling on Afghanistan's TV channels to stop showing women in dramas and soap operas.

Although the group had said that these new guidelines might not be implemented but the history has shown that the group is committed to implementing their version of hardline Sharia law into the country, Dawn news reported.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts also believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Afghanistan Afghan crisis Taliban diktat Taliban rules Taliban wedding music Taliban music
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp