STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine behind lower COVID deaths in UK, says expert

According to Our World in Data, a website run by the University of Oxford, the UK has 1.7 daily deaths from COVID per million people.

Published: 27th December 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's early deployment of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to protect against COVID-19 may be responsible for the country's lower death rates compared to other European countries, a UK vaccines expert has said.

Dr Clive Dix, former chairman of the UK's Vaccine Task Force, told the ‘Daily Telegraph' that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine – manufactured and administered in India as Covishield – may offer stronger long-term protection against severe COVID-19 and death.

"If you look across Europe, with the rise in cases, there's also a corresponding lagged rise in deaths, but not in the UK, and we have to understand that," said Dr Dix.

"I personally believe that's because most of our vulnerable people were given the AstraZeneca vaccine," he said.

According to Our World in Data, a website run by the University of Oxford, the UK has 1.7 daily deaths from COVID per million people.

In comparison, the European Union (EU) as a whole has almost four.

The key, Dix believes, is that although the RNA jabs such as Pfizer/BioNTech produce a more obvious and rapid jump in antibody levels in lab tests, other vaccines may be better at priming another part of the immune system called cellular immunity.

This includes various forms of T cells, including those that destroy infected cells, and also memory cells, ensuring a person can fight off an infection several years after they are first exposed to it.

They are slower to react than antibodies and do not prevent infection, but do halt the pathogen in its tracks, making it harder for the virus to cause damage.

"We've seen early data that the Oxford jab produces a very durable cellular response and if you've got a durable cellular immunity response then they can last for a long time. It can last for life in some cases," Dix told the newspaper.

The only notable difference, according to the scientist, between the UK and Europe's vaccine rollout was the approach to the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

European regulators approved the use of the vaccine long after the UK had rolled it out among its older age groups at the end of last year.

While MRNA vaccines like those made by Pfizer are based on the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to produce highly specific antibodies, AstraZeneca (Covishield), and other vaccines like those made by Novavax and Valneva use a wider approach.

"We know that with adenoviral vector vaccines and adjuvanted proteins you get a much broader cellular response and I think we need to look at all that data across all the vaccines," said Dix, adding that there was "nothing wrong" with using Pfizer or Moderna as a booster, but alternative vaccines may be a better alternative in the long-term.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Astrazeneca Oxford UK vaccine ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp