STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban banning transport for solo woman travellers is 'retrogressive': Pakistan

The Taliban said women seeking to make long distance journeys should not be offered transport service, if they are not accompanied by a close male relative.

Published: 27th December 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters check cars on a street in Kabul , Afghanistan.

Taliban fighters check cars on a street in Kabul , Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday lashed out at the Taliban regime in Afghanistan for its latest "retrogressive" move of banning women from travelling alone in public spaces.

The Taliban on Sunday said women seeking to make long distance journeys should not be offered transport service, if they are not accompanied by a close male relative.

Chaudhry decried the step.

"Women can't travel alone or go to schools and colleges (alone) — this kind of retrogressive thinking is a danger for Pakistan," the minister said.

Afghanistan has been under Taliban rule since August 15 when the Afghan hardline militant group ousted the elected government of President Ashraf Ghani and forced him to flee the country and take refuge in the UAE.

Girls are out of schools in several provinces and educated females face a grim future.

Chaudhry said Pakistan should chart its own course of progressiveness.

He paid tribute to Mohammad Ali Jinnah, saying Pakistan was created for "preserving (a) minority rights and safeguarding them".

He also said that Jinnah clarified the role of minorities in Pakistan by envisioning a state having no business with religious matters.

He also said that Jinnah never wanted Pakistan to become a religious state, and his entire lifestyle was at variance from the people who used his name even today to make Pakistan a backward country.

Chaudhry said the current Pakistan was different from what Jinnah and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal had in mind as it was a product of the retrogressive thinking that came to prevail later and led to the decline of Pakistan.

"This fight (against regressive thinking) is very important for Pakistan's survival and only by winning it can we or any other country move forward," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp