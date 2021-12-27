UK man orders phone worth Rs 1 lakh, receives two Cadbury chocolates instead

By Online Desk

An online shopper from England's Leeds, Daniel Carroll, who ordered an iPhone worth Rs 1 lakh, got the shock of his life when he received two Cadbury chocolates instead.

Taking to Twitter, Carroll tagged the logistic company, DHL and wrote, "After a long weekend of a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max being stuck in DHL parcel UK network, failing any delivery attempt Friday-Sun, I finally picked up the parcel yesterday from DHL Leads to find the package tampered with and the new phone (Christmas present) replaced with this."

Daniel, who paid 1,045 pounds for the mobile, shared photos of the two 120g white Oreo Dairy Milk bars wrapped in toilet roll, adding that the toilet rolls even "stunk."

In another post, he explained that he had ordered the phone on December 2 through the Apple website, and the earliest delivery date was December 17.

The parcel was delayed by two weeks leading Daniel to travel to his nearest DHL warehouse in West Yorkshire and collect it.

Reacting to the claim, the delivery company has said that they are investigating the incident and have asked the sender to get a replacement out to him.

A spokesperson for DHL said, “We're investigating the case as a priority and we have been in touch with the sender to ensure a replacement gets to Mr. Carroll."

After contacting Apple directly, they had received nothing from DHL and would not issue a replacement until the outcome of an investigation was confirmed, said Carroll.