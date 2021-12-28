STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Biden signs USD 768 billion defence budget bill to counter China in Indo-Pacific

The law allocates $768 billion in defence spending for the fiscal year 2022, up about 5 per cent from a year earlier. 

Published: 28th December 2021 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has signed into law a defense budget bill that calls on his administration to maintain the troop level of US Forces Korea (USFK) at the current level.

The National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law on Monday, less than two weeks after the Senate approved it in a 89-10 vote, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The House of Representatives had also approved the bill earlier this month.

According to Biden, "the Act provides vital benefits and enhances access to justice for military personnel and their families, and includes critical authorities to support our country's national defence".

"On Monday, December 27, 2021, the President signed into law: S. 1605, the 'National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022'," the White House said in a statement.

The law allocates $768 billion in defence spending for the fiscal year 2022, up about 5 per cent from a year earlier. The amount also marks the highest in US history.

The signed law calls on the US government to strengthen American alliances with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including South Korea, to advance the country's "comparative advantage" over China amid their growing competition.

To this end, it urges the Washington government to maintain "the presence of approximately 28,500 members of the US Armed Forces" deployed to South Korea.

The initial draft of the law had also sought to limit the US government from using its defence spending to reduce the number of USFK troops, but such restrictions were later removed in the deliberation process.

US Congress had identified a lower limit for USFK troop levels in its National Defense Authorization Acts for three consecutive years since 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden US Defense bill
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp