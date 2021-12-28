STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indonesia reports 1st case of local Omicron transmission

With this new patient, the total number of Covid-19 cases of the Omicron variant stands at 47.

Published: 28th December 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Omicron.

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By IANS

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Tuesday announced its first locally transmitted Omicron case in capital Jakarta, pushing the government to be more vigilant in tracking the spread of the new Covid-19 variant.

"This patient is a male aged 37 years old, with no history of overseas travel in the last few months, nor any contact with international visitors," the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 vaccination spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi told an online press conference.

From Medan city in the North Sumatra province, the patient arrived in Jakarta on December 6, and on the same day he and his wife visited a mall in the Sudirman Central Business District in the capital city.

An antigen test he did at a hospital before flying back to Medan concluded that he was infected with coronavirus, and on December 26, the result of a laboratory test confirmed that he was infected by the Omicron variant, while his wife was negative for the virus.

Authorities are currently tracing the patient's close contacts and conducting swab tests for people who visited the mall and the hospital, as well as an apartment in North Jakarta where the patient lives.

With this new patient, the total number of Covid-19 cases of the Omicron variant stands at 47, including 45 international travellers and a worker at a quarantine centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indonesia Omicron Covid-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp