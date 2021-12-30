STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pope scraps New Year's Nativity visit over Covid fears

Francis, 85, on Wednesday held his weekly general audience as usual in the Paul VI hall in the Vatican, with masks and social distancing.

Published: 30th December 2021 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis

Pope Francis (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: Pope Francis has cancelled his traditional New Year's Eve visit to the Nativity scene in St Peter's Square over concerns of spreading coronavirus among the gathered crowds, the Vatican said Thursday.

The pontiff is normally met by well-wishers when he visits the crib on December 31, after presiding over the end-of-year Vespers and chanting of the Te Deum prayer.

But the Vatican said in a diary note that "the event will not be held, to avoid gatherings and the subsequent risks of Covid-19 infection".

Francis, 85, on Wednesday held his weekly general audience as usual in the Paul VI hall in the Vatican, with masks and social distancing.

But as elsewhere in Europe, Italy -- and by extension the tiny Vatican City State -- is facing a surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the new Omicron variant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pope Francis New Year Nativity scene St Peter's Square Cancelled
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp