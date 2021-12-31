India votes in favour of UNSC resolution to renew mandate of Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India, which will chair the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in 2022, voted in favour of a resolution to renew the mandate of the CTC Executive Directorate, as it called on nations to remain united against the "tendency of labelling terror acts based on its motivation".

The UN Security Council, through its written silence procedure, renewed the mandate of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) until December 31, 2025.

An interim review will be conducted in December 2023.

India Thursday "voted in favour of #UNSC resolution to renew mandate of Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate @UN_CTED. India will chair the #CounterTerrorism Committee of #SecurityCouncil from 1 January 2022 for one year," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted.

In its explanation of the vote, India said it is committed to pursuing all necessary measures in collaboration with other member states towards the goal of zero tolerance for terrorism.