STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Military: Four Pakistani soldiers, two militants killed in raids

The military said troops seized a cache of weapons during both raids.

Published: 31st December 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Flag

Pakistan Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Pakistani security forces raided two militant hideouts in a former Taliban stronghold near Afghanistan, triggering shootings that killed four soldiers and two insurgents, the military said Friday.

The first raid was carried our in the Tank district in the northwest, killing two militants, the statement said.

The other strike was carried out in the North Waziristan district, capturing a militant before four soldiers died in the fighting.

The military said troops seized a cache of weapons during both raids. The military provided no further details about the slain soldiers and detained militants. North Waziristan served as a militant stronghold for decades.

The military carried out a full-fledged offensive in the region after an army-run school was attacked in December 2014 in the Peshawar city. The attack, claimed by Pakistani Taliban, killed 147 people, mostly schoolchildren.

The latest violence in the northwest comes a day after a roadside bomb exploded outside a college in southwestern city of Quetta, killing six people and wounding at least 13 others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistani security Taliban Afghanistan
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp