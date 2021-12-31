STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron is now the main coronavirus variant in France: Official

The strain has contributed to the current flare-up in cases, which topped 200,000 in the 24-hour period from Wednesday to Thursday.

Published: 31st December 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Omicron has become the main coronavirus strain in France where the number of infections has surged in the last few days, the country's public health agency has said.

"62.4 per cent of tests showed a profile compatible with the Omicron variant" at the start of this week, compared to 15 per cent the previous week, the agency said in its latest weekly survey published late Thursday.

ALSO READ | Johnson & Johnson Covid booster highly effective against severe Omicron: Study

The Omicron variant's advance was expected because it is highly contagious and has become dominant in other European countries including Britain and Portugal.

French hospitals are now caring for 18,321 Covid-19 patients, including 1,922 new admissions between Wednesday and Thursday, with more than 3,500 people in intensive care.

Faced with the wave of infections, the government announced Monday new curbs to make people work from home and imposed limits on the numbers attending public events.

The virus has claimed 123,552 lives in France since it was detected in China in late 2019.

