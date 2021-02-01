STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, US start discussions on F-15EX multi-role combat aircraft: Boeing

The Boeing Company in Chicago, Illinois.

The Boeing Company in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US and India have held discussions on F-15EX fighter jets and the two respective air forces have exchanged information about it, a top Boeing official has said after the aerospace major received approval from the American government to offer its latest multi-role combat aircraft to the Indian Air Force.

The F-15EX is the latest and most advanced version of the multi-role, all-weather, and day and night versions of the F-15 aircraft family.

"There have been discussions between the two governments and the two Air Forces have exchanged information about the F-15EX," Maria H Laine, vice president, Boeing International Sales and Industrial Partnerships told PTI in a joint interview with Jeff Shockey, vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Defense, Space & Security and Boeing Global Services.

"Since the US Government approved our license request to offer F-15EX to India, we are starting to have more discussions about the platform," Laine said.

The US Air Force awarded Boeing an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling value of nearly USD 23 billion in July 2020, she added.

"It certainly sends a powerful signal when the US government makes a commitment to a platform like this that they're in it or the long haul and are showing faith and confidence in the capability and price point of the F-15EX piques interest in the US and around the world," Shockey said.

In April 2019, the IAF issued an RFI (request for information) or initial tender to acquire 114 jets at a cost of around USD 18 billion, which is billed as one of the world's biggest military procurements in recent years.

The top contenders for the deal include Lockheed's F-21, Dassault Aviation's Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon, Russian aircraft MiG 35 and Saab's Gripen.

Boeing said the F-15EX will be exhibited at the Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru beginning next week.

Responding to a question, Laine said the Block III Super Hornet for the Indian Navy is the newest, highly capable, affordable and available attack fighter on offer to India.

"We look forward to responding to the RFP (request for proposal) when it is released later this year," she said.

Headed to India to attend the Aero India show in Bengaluru this week, she argued that F/A-18 Super Hornet recently demonstrated its compatibility with Indian Navy carriers by successfully concluding the ski-jump test programme.

An F/A-18 Super Hornet selection offers several advantages to India, she said.

With the Super Hornet being the frontline fighter for the US Navy, cooperation between the two navies in naval aviation can unlock the potential of cooperation in naval aviation, with the sharing of best practices in modern naval aviation systems, carrier integration know-how, services and training and weapon systems, she added.

"The F/A-18 can act as force multipliers for the Indian Navy as it can interface with assets such as P-8I.

In addition, with both one-seat and two-seat variants, Super Hornet is capable of performing all missions from the carrier, including training," Laine said.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet has the lowest operation and support cost of any tactical aircraft in the US, including single-engine fighters, she said.

The US Navy operates more than 600 Super Hornets and Growlers.

Multi-billion dollar investments that have gone in infusing new technologies in the aircraft by the US Navy and several international customers.

"Given the current economic environment, customers can benefit from its affordable acquisition cost and cost of operations.

"The Super Hornet costs less per flight hour to operate than any other tactical aircraft in the US forces inventory, including single-engine fighters, because of its durability and ease of maintenance," Laine said.

