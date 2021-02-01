Myanmar coup: Biden demands military cede power, orders sanctions review

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden called Monday on Myanmar's military to relinquish power immediately and ordered a review to consider reimposing sanctions lifted due to the nation's transition to democracy.

"The international community should come together in one voice to press the Burmese military to immediately relinquish the power they have seized," Biden said.

"The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy," he said in a statement, using Myanmar's former name. "The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action."