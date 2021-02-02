STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

PIA cabin crew asked to handover passports upon arrival in foreign lands

According to an official mail the passports of the cabin crew would be collected by the station manager, after they clear immigration and customs upon arrival in foreign lands.

Published: 02nd February 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan airlines

Representational image of Pakistan International Airlines aircraft (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has ordered its cabin crew to handover their passports to the station manager upon arrival on foreign soil, following two recent cases of staff of the ailing national carrier "slipping away" during international travels, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The directives, issued on Monday, aim to tighten security and mobility of airline staff amid the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said.

According to an official mail, accessed by the Dawn newspaper, the passports of the cabin crew would be collected by the station manager, after they clear immigration and customs upon arrival in foreign lands.

The travel IDs would be returned during check-in of departing flights, PIA General Manager, Flight Services, Aamir Bashir told the newspaper.

Among other directives issued by the national carrier, PIA staff would have to adhere to strict protocols at the hotels during overnight stopovers.

Cabin crew must check-in on arrival at the hotels and any delay would be reported by the hotel staff.

Further, the staff cannot leave the hotel premises at night.

Bashir said the guidelines have been issued after two incidents of crew "slipping away" upon arrival in Canada were reported.

Last Friday, a PIA steward was found loitering outside the designated hotel in Toronto.

Officials said the unchecked movement of PIA crew is a concern due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The PIA has been under the spotlight since the crash of its airliner in Karachi last year which led to the disclosure by the Aviation Ministry that dozens of local pilots had fake licences.

Since then a number of reformatory measures have been implemented to revive the working of the cash-strapped airline.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan International Airlines PIA cabin crew
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp