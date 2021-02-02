STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Myanmar coup situation

The UN special envoy for Myanmar, Swiss diplomat Christine Schraner Burgener, is expected to brief the council on the latest developments at the meeting.

Published: 02nd February 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Burmese living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok. (Photo | AP)

Burmese living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday on the situation in Myanmar, following the coup by the country's military, according to an official calendar of events.

The meeting, to be held by videoconference, will take place behind closed doors, says the calendar -- which was approved Monday by council members.

The UN special envoy for Myanmar, Swiss diplomat Christine Schraner Burgener, is expected to brief the council on the latest developments at the meeting.

ALSO READ | Myanmar military coup: After banks, ATMs, now all flights in country shut down

Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a bloodless coup, detaining democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top politicians -- sparking an international outcry.

Britain, which holds the rotating Council presidency for the month of February, had long planned to hold a meeting on Myanmar this week, but moved it up given the circumstances.

The country's UN envoy, Barbara Woodward, told reporters that she hoped to have "as constructive a discussion as possible on Myanmar and look at a range of measures, with the idea of respecting the people's will expressed in the vote and releasing civil society leaders."

ALSO READ | Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?

"We'll want to consider measures that will move us towards that end," Woodward said, while noting there were no specific measures in mind at the current time.

Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won November elections in a landslide, but the military now claims those polls were tainted by fraud.

Earlier, at his daily press conference, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: "What is important is that the international community speak with one voice."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNSC Myanmar Myanmar military coup
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp