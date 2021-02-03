STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia allows Pfizer COVID vaccine for all ages

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration said in a statement Tuesday that it received reports on January 14 of about 30 deaths in more than 40,000 elderly people vaccinated with Pfizer.

Published: 03rd February 2021 12:13 PM

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CANBERRA: Australian regulators have decided to place no upper age limit on use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine despite reports of dozens of deaths among the elderly in Norway.

But it added that "no causal link between vaccination and deaths could be established."

The agency says that "elderly patients can receive this vaccine and there is no cap on the upper age limit."

The regulator last month gave provisional approval for the use of the Pfizer vaccine in Australia and the first doses are due to be administered to people aged 16 and older in late February.

