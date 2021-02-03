STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China steps up vaccine diplomacy as competition with India heats up

China offered to supply vaccines to COVAX even as it awaited emergency approval for its shots from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Published: 03rd February 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Wednesday said it would provide 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the global COVAX initiative as it seeks to step-up its vaccine diplomacy amid projections from experts that India could become the "engine" for the distribution of the jabs to the world.

China offered to supply vaccines to COVAX even as it awaited emergency approval for its shots from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

COVAX, formally known as the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, is a global initiative, which aims at ensuring that middle and lower-income countries get timely access to coronavirus vaccines.

China has decided to provide 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX to meet the urgent needs of developing countries, at the request of the WHO, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here.

China last year joined COVAX, which is co-led by Gavi, an international vaccine alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO.

Chinese officials said the country is currently conducting field trials for 16 vaccines, while it has so far granted conditional approval to one of its jabs -- Sinopharm, even as it began supplying the shot to a number of countries, including Pakistan.

Recently, over 80 people were arrested in China in a crackdown against smuggling of spurious vaccines filled with saline water.

Some of the counterfeit vaccines reportedly were being sent to African countries.

China's announcement to provide vaccines to COVAX came as India has already begun providing the jabs to a number of countries.

Beijing had announced that it would supply three lakh vaccines to Sri Lanka after New Delhi dispatched five lakh doses to Colombo.

China has also offered its vaccine supplies to Nepal, Maldives and Brazil, which has already received the first batch of supplies from India.

South Africa has received one million doses of Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India in Pune as India moved to use its vaccine diplomacy to shore up its global image, putting it in direct competition with China, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Wednesday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that his country expects another 500,000 doses from India later this month.

Lawrence Gostin, director of the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, told SCMP that "India, and especially the Serum Institute, was likely to be the engine for vaccine distribution to the world, especially for low- and middle-income countries".

Gostin said India and China had been locked in a geopolitical struggle for many years now, and the rivalry was only intensifying.

He said China had a long history of seeking political, commercial or diplomatic gains for its various projects.

"For example, China has used the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for its economic and military advantage.

China is using its vaccines for similar geostrategic advantage," Gostin said.

However, "India does not have a history of seeking special benefits from its health assistance," he said.

"India has long been seen as a helpful partner in ensuring affordable drugs and vaccines to lower-income countries. I expect that to continue," the Post quoted him as saying.

Known as the 'pharmacy of the world', India produces 60 per cent of vaccines globally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVAX covid 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp