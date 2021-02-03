International action should not escalate tensions in Myanmar post-coup: China on UNSC meet

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Wednesday said it was opposed to any strong resolution by the UN Security Council condemning the military coup in Myanmar and insisted that any action by the international community should not escalate the tensions and complicate matters.

Myanmar's military on Monday took control of the country for one year and detained top political figures, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

China along with Russia reportedly blocked efforts by the UNSC at its consultative meeting on Tuesday to issue a strong statement condemning the coup.

Asked what China has proposed at the meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here on Wednesday that the international community should create favourable conditions for settling the issues between Myanmar military and Suu Kyi.

"The UNSC held its internal consultation on Myanmar. China has participated in the consultation. China is a friendly neighbour to Myanmar," Wang said.

"We hope all sides in Myanmar can take into account national interest and people's interest to uphold political and social stability," he said.

"The international community should create favourable conditions for settling the issues.

Any action by the international community should contribute to Myanmar's political and social stability, instead of escalating tensions and complicating matters," he insisted.

Wang also expressed shock over the leak of the internal document discussed at the informal consultation meeting of the UNSC.

"We are shocked by the leak of the internal document.

We don't believe this is good for internal solidarity and mutual trust in the security council," he said.

China is one among the five veto-wielding members of the UN Security Council and shared close relations with military junta when it ruled the country for over two decades and later with Suu Kyi after she came into power in 2016 following long years of incarceration.

During Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Myanmar last year, the two countries signed 33 deals, especially on the implementation of the USD nine billion China Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), which will allow Beijing direct access to the strategic Indian Ocean.