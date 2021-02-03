STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

International action should not escalate tensions in Myanmar post-coup: China on UNSC meet

Myanmar's military on Monday took control of the country for one year and detained top political figures, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

China's national flag. (Representational Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Wednesday said it was opposed to any strong resolution by the UN Security Council condemning the military coup in Myanmar and insisted that any action by the international community should not escalate the tensions and complicate matters.

Myanmar's military on Monday took control of the country for one year and detained top political figures, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

China along with Russia reportedly blocked efforts by the UNSC at its consultative meeting on Tuesday to issue a strong statement condemning the coup.

Asked what China has proposed at the meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here on Wednesday that the international community should create favourable conditions for settling the issues between Myanmar military and Suu Kyi.

"The UNSC held its internal consultation on Myanmar. China has participated in the consultation. China is a friendly neighbour to Myanmar," Wang said.

"We hope all sides in Myanmar can take into account national interest and people's interest to uphold political and social stability," he said.

"The international community should create favourable conditions for settling the issues.

Any action by the international community should contribute to Myanmar's political and social stability, instead of escalating tensions and complicating matters," he insisted.

Wang also expressed shock over the leak of the internal document discussed at the informal consultation meeting of the UNSC.

"We are shocked by the leak of the internal document.

We don't believe this is good for internal solidarity and mutual trust in the security council," he said.

China is one among the five veto-wielding members of the UN Security Council and shared close relations with military junta when it ruled the country for over two decades and later with Suu Kyi after she came into power in 2016 following long years of incarceration.

During Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Myanmar last year, the two countries signed 33 deals, especially on the implementation of the USD nine billion China Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), which will allow Beijing direct access to the strategic Indian Ocean.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar coup UNSC Aung San Suu Kyi China
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp