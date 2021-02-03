STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia's coronavirus vaccine 'Sputnik V' approved for use in Mexico

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell, the government's pandemic spokesman, said the health ministry signed a contract Monday for 400,000 doses of Sputnik V that will arrive this month.

Published: 03rd February 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Paramedics Carolina Estrada, left, disinfects her partner Elvin Munguia after mobilizing a COVID-19 patient from his home to a hospital in the Iztapalapa district of Mexico City, Feb 2 (Photo | AP)

Paramedics Carolina Estrada, left, disinfects her partner Elvin Munguia after mobilizing a COVID-19 patient from his home to a hospital in the Iztapalapa district of Mexico City, Feb 2 (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY: Mexico approved the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for use Tuesday, just hours after the publication of early results of an advanced study saying it is about 91 per cent effective.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell, the government's pandemic spokesman, said the health ministry signed a contract Monday for 400,000 doses of Sputnik V that will arrive this month.

That is still a tiny amount for Mexico's 126 million people.

It couldn't come a moment too soon.

Mexico has been hit so hard that hospitals in the capital were 87% full, and ambulance drivers waited hours to find an open bed for patients.

Mexico has reported about 159,500 test-confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, but excess-death estimates place the real toll at well over 195,000.

ALSO READ | Study: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine appears safe, effective

"Unfortunately, because of the saturation of the hospitals and the phone lines, we are waiting about three or four hours before they can assign us a hospital, and to get there," said ambulance crew chief Eduardo Vigueras.

Vigueras noted patients are sometimes sent to the only available beds at hospitals, far away from the overwhelmed east side borough of Iztapalapa.

He said some relatives get angry and aggressive with paramedics because of the delays in treatment.

Because some patients are in such bad shape, some families make an even harder choice.

Paramedics say they often go to pick up a seriously ill coronavirus patient only to find their loved ones want to cancel the emergency call, because they know treatment is in such short supply and they may never see their relative again.

"A lot of people prefer to keep their relative at home, knowing that they are going to die, but with their loved ones there for the last few minutes, hours, days," paramedic Paulina Cervantes said.

That desperation was on display Tuesday, when the Mexican government launched a new website for people over age 60 to register for appointments to get vaccines that the country doesn't yet have.

So many people logged on that the Health Department apparently didn't have the bandwidth to handle requests.

The department's website was quickly overwhelmed and the registration page didn't load, returning a message: "Due to the overload of registrations, service has been interrupted. We are correcting and strengthening our infrastructure to avoid such interruptions."

The Russian vaccine would become the third to receive emergency approval in Mexico.

The regulating agency approved the Pfizer vaccine in December and AstraZeneca's in January.

Mexico turned to the Russian vaccine following delays in obtaining others it was counting on.

A dozen countries have already approved the Russian vaccine for use, including Bolivia and Argentina, where López-Gatell visited in January to learn more about it.

He acknowledged that there had a been a "legitimate concern" among Mexicans, but that the early results published Tuesday in the medical journal The Lancet should alleviate them.

"The Russian Sputnik V vaccine is safe, it has 92 per cent efficacy against COVID, it can be used safely and is effective in seniors," López-Gatell said.

"It allows us now to accelerate the step of vaccination against COVID in Mexico."

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a week ago.

Mexico has so far given about 675,000 doses of vaccine, all of them from Pfizer.

On Tuesday, a second batch of the active substance in the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Mexico, where it will be packed and distributed through the rest of Latin America.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mexico Sputnik V Russia
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp