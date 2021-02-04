STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bank of England holds off more stimulus as vaccines roll out

The central bank has been proactive through the pandemic, cutting its main interest rate to a record low of 0.1% and splashing out a further 450 billion pounds ($615 billion) in its bond-buying progra

Published: 04th February 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

A woman receives a shot of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in England | AFP

By Associated Press

LONDON: The Bank of England kept its key interest rate on hold Thursday amid rising optimism over the British economy's prospects later this year in the wake of the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

In a statement accompanying its decision, the bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee said the economy is “projected to recover rapidly towards pre-COVID levels over 2021, as the vaccination programme is assumed to lead to an easing of COVID-related restrictions and people’s health concerns.”

The decision to keep policy unchanged was unanimous among the committee's nine members.

The central bank has been proactive through the pandemic, cutting its main interest rate to a record low of 0.1% and splashing out a further 450 billion pounds ($615 billion) in its bond-buying program.

The U.K.'s rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines has improved the economic outlook and lowered expectations of another move imminently. The bank nevertheless expects the British economy to contract by a further 4% in the first quarter of 2021, in contrast to an anticipated rise during its last set of forecasts in November.

If that fall is confirmed, the British economy would be around 12% smaller than it was at the end of 2019 before the coronavirus started hurting economic activity.

The bank expects a pickup later this year that would see the economy grow 5% over the course of 2021 and 7.25% in 2022.

The U.K. has imposed tough restrictions on public life to try to contain a spike in new coronavirus cases that has been largely blamed on a new variant first identified at the end of 2020 in London and around southeast England.

Because of the potential of new variants, the rate-setting panel said the outlook for the economy remains "unusually uncertain."

As of Wednesday, more than 10 million people in the U.K. have received their first vaccine doses, nearly a fifth of the adult population. That's far more than other countries in Europe, for example, and has spurred hopes that lockdown restrictions will be eased sooner, allowing the economy to recover quickly.

The bank will hold a news conference later. In addition to the bank's view on the the vaccine rollout, there will be interest on what Governor Andrew Bailey says about the recently agreed trade deal between the U.K. and the European Union.

It's clear that businesses are facing difficulties related to the new economic arrangements with the EU. Though the trade deal, which came into force at the start of the year, means there are no tariffs on goods exported or quotas on the amount sold, businesses are facing additional costs related to more form-filling and customs checks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank of England coronavirus vaccines British economy
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp