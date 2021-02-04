STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greta Thunberg shares toolkit for 'on-ground' assistance of protesting Indian farmers

The document contained a brief background of the agitation and listed pointers through which one could help, both online and on-ground.

Published: 04th February 2021 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg, attends a climate rally, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo | AP)

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

After extending support towards the ongoing farmers' protest in India, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg took to Twitter once again to share a toolkit for those who want to provide 'on-ground' assistance.

"Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.) #StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtest," Greta tweeted along with a link to the toolkit.

Thunberg on Wednesday joined global pop music sensation Rihanna and celebrities like Mia Khalifa, Lilly Singh and others in expressing solidarity with farmers who have been protesting against the contentious agriculture laws for over two months now.

The move triggered a Ministry of External Affairs statement on the need to "ascertain facts" before commenting on the laws.

Shortly after, Indian celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others urged citizens to remain united against "propaganda" and focus on resolving the crisis as opposed to paying attention to "half-truths" and those "creating differences."

Thunberg was nominated twice consecutively (in 2019 and 2020) for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her work on climate change and also made it to Forbes'  list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women (2019).

