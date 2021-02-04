STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

How will US President Joe Biden tackle challenges posed by Russia, China 'differently'?

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden has certainly spoken with a number of European allies about a range of issues of mutual interest including Russia.

Published: 04th February 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Biden Administration indicated on Wednesday that it would have a different approach in addressing the challenges posed by Russia and China, with the latter being with the help of its friends and allies.

"On China, the president's view and the administration's view is that we need to work with our allies, we need to work with our partners to align on how we are going to approach our relationship with China," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

"We need to approach that relationship from a position of strength.

There are obviously key components of that relationship, there are economic, there are strategic," she said when asked about the differences in the approaches of dealing with China and Russia.

ALSO READ | Do Myanmar coup, Russia dissidents crackdown spell foreign policy litmus tests for Joe Biden?

"I think on Russia, his (Biden's) call to (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin. There is clear evidence of exactly that. When he called President Putin, he did not hold back.

He made clear that while there are areas where we can work together -- say, New START -- which is in the interest of the security of the United States.

"He has concerns about a number of areas of their reported interference, whether it is in elections, in the hacking of the United States -- the SolarWinds hacking, I should say -- reports of bounties on American troops.

There is an ongoing review that is happening, which he also stated in that conversation," Psaki said.

Biden, she said, has certainly spoken with a number of European allies about a range of issues of mutual interest including Russia.

"In terms of what sanctions options may exist or what options, in terms of a response, may exist, the president, of course, reserves the right to respond in the manner and course of his choosing at any point in time," she said.

"But we are going to let this review complete and then our policy teams will make decisions about any specific steps they will take in response," she added.

On Wednesday, the US and the Russian Federation completed the necessary legal procedures to extend the New START Treaty for five years.

"Extending the New START Treaty for five years ensures we have verifiable limits on Russian ICBMs, SLBMs and heavy bombers through February 4 of 2026, avoiding a potentially unconstrained nuclear arms race," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

New START limits every Russian nuclear warhead that is loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that can reach the US in approximately 30 minutes.

The US will use the time provided by the five-year extension of the New START Treaty to pursue with the Russian Federation, in consultation with Congress and its allies and partners, arms control that addresses all Russian nuclear weapons, he said.

"As we engage Russia in ways that advance American interests, we can also remain clear-eyed about the challenges that Russia poses.

Even as we work with Russia to advance US interests, so too will we hold Russia to account for its reckless and adversarial behaviour," Price said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Russia ties US China ties US Russia relations US China relations Joe Biden
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp