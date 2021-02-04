STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK plans new law to allow Cabinet ministers maternity leave

It is expected that the new law would be in place in time for when she gives birth to her second child.

Published: 04th February 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference in 10 Downing Street, London

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK government will table a new bill in Parliament on Thursday to allow Cabinet ministers to be able to go on maternity leave for six months on full pay.

The Ministerial and other Maternity Allowances bill, to be tabled by Cabinet Office minister Penny Mordaunt, will cover ministers and holders of Opposition offices on maternity leave and is expected to immediately impact Goan-origin Cabinet minister Suella Braverman who is expecting a child in the coming weeks.

Braverman, the government's senior-most legal officer as UK Attorney General, is expected to become the first high-profile government minister who would be able to make use of the new law.

The 40-year-old has previously used the parliamentary system of proxy voting while serving as a backbench Conservative parliamentarian when she gave birth to her first child in July 2019.

Now, it is expected that the new law would be in place in time for when she gives birth to her second child.

The new bill is intended to formalise a process for ministers taking maternity leave that until now has been granted at the discretion of the prime minister.

According to UK media reports, under current laws, a Cabinet minister would have had to resign or split duties to be able to take an extended time off.

The new law intends to align the rules on maternity pay for Cabinet ministers with more junior government roles and the civil service.

The UK government has indicated it intends to pass all stages of the ministerial and other maternity allowances bill in the House of Commons next week, which will then go on for approval by the House of Lords.

The Opposition is supporting the law, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying the change "should have been brought in a long time ago".

Under the general rules applicable to regular employees in the UK, women are entitled to up to 52 weeks' maternity leave, including some specifically ear-marked for the weeks right after the baby's birth.

Under paternity leave rules, fathers can take two weeks' statutory leave and there is also scope for some shared parental leave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK government maternity leave
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp