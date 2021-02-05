STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

After singing in the rain, now dancing in the snow: Bhangra at -20 degrees goes viral

A dance teacher's Bhangra class in the picturesque snow-covered Yukon in Canada has gone viral on Twitter.

Published: 05th February 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Bhangra lessons in snow -- Canadian style. (Photo| screen grab)

Bhangra lessons in snow -- Canadian style. (Photo| screen grab)

By Online Desk

The world is full of possibilities and doing the 'Bhangra' dance at -20 degrees is one of them. Dance teacher Gurdeep Pandher's Bhangra class in the picturesque snow-covered Yukon in Canada has gone viral on Twitter.

Sharing the video of his dance class, he wrote, "Outdoor winter Bhangra class in the Yukon. When it was -20ºC (feeling like -30ºC with windchill) & the pandemic on top of that, these friends from the Yukon's French community joined me for a 'physically-distanced and pandemic-safe' bhangra class for joy, exercise and positivity".
 

In the video, Pandher can be seen with his students from the French community in Yukun, dressed in layers of winter clothing, including hats and mittens (here's, looking at your Bernie!).

Pandher, who seems to have a penchant for dancing in the snow, had shared few videos of him doing Bhangra outside in the cold of February.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhangra Canada Sikh Bhangra in the snow
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp