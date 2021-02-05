After singing in the rain, now dancing in the snow: Bhangra at -20 degrees goes viral

By Online Desk

The world is full of possibilities and doing the 'Bhangra' dance at -20 degrees is one of them. Dance teacher Gurdeep Pandher's Bhangra class in the picturesque snow-covered Yukon in Canada has gone viral on Twitter.

Sharing the video of his dance class, he wrote, "Outdoor winter Bhangra class in the Yukon. When it was -20ºC (feeling like -30ºC with windchill) & the pandemic on top of that, these friends from the Yukon's French community joined me for a 'physically-distanced and pandemic-safe' bhangra class for joy, exercise and positivity".



Outdoor winter Bhangra class in the Yukon. When it was -20ºC (feeling like -30ºC with windchill) & the pandemic on top of that, these friends from the Yukon's French community joined me for a "physically-distanced and pandemic-safe" bhangra class for joy, exercise and positivity. pic.twitter.com/wkWK3WxZoq — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) February 3, 2021

In the video, Pandher can be seen with his students from the French community in Yukun, dressed in layers of winter clothing, including hats and mittens (here's, looking at your Bernie!).

From my little cabin in the pristine Yukon wilderness, I am dispatching positivity, hope and joy across Canada and beyond. pic.twitter.com/Q7Ft2q1jOd — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) February 2, 2021

Pandher, who seems to have a penchant for dancing in the snow, had shared few videos of him doing Bhangra outside in the cold of February.