An Antartica tale like no other: Owner regains wallet lost at earth's end 53 years later

By Online Desk

Paul Grisham's happiness knew no bounds when he was reunited with his wallet that he lost 53 years ago in Antarctica.

The 91-year-old US Navy meteorologist was handed over his wallet, which was found behind a locker when a building at McMurdo station was being demolished. McMurdo is the southernmost town on Earth.

Grisham was posted to Antarctica in October 1967 as a weather forecaster for a science station and airport on Ross Island. After spending 13 years, he returned to his family home in California. However, he had lost his wallet that contained his Navy ID, his driver's license, a tax withholding statement, and a homemade Kahlua recipe among other knick-knacks, but no cash.

According to news reports, it was due to the efforts of Stephen Decato, who used to work for a snow cap research agency in Antarctica, and Bruce McKee of the Indiana Spirit of '45 non-profit foundation that Grisham got back his wallet.

McKee contacted the Naval Weather Service Association to find the wallet's owner.

In an interview with The San Diego Union Tribune, Grisham said that he can’t even remember losing his wallet on the continent he referred to as ‘The Ice’ but is grateful for the efforts that went in to return the item.

“I was just blown away,” Grisham told the local news outlet. “There was a long series of people involved who tracked me down and ran me to ground,” he added.