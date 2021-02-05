STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brits charged over Singapore yacht party that broke virus rules

Images of the Boxing Day festivities on the vessel went viral on social media, sparking fury from Singaporeans and prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

Published: 05th February 2021 06:18 PM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By AFP

Nine Britons could face jail in Singapore after being charged Friday with breaking coronavirus rules over a party on a yacht where revellers danced in swimwear and Santa hats.

At that time, gatherings outside the home were limited to only five people under curbs to prevent the spread of the virus. 

Anyone found to have breached the rules may be fined up to Sg$10,000 (US$7,500) or jailed for up to six months, or both.

Singapore maritime authorities last month suspended the licence of the vessel chartered for the party for 30 days, after their investigations found the number of passengers onboard breached Covid-19 rules.

The city-state -- which has had a mild outbreak, reporting around 60,000 coronavirus cases and 29 deaths -- has taken a tough stand against violations of virus restrictions.

In June last year, four British men were banned from working in Singapore after going on a pub crawl in a breach of coronavirus curbs.
 

