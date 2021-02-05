STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Confident that Indian professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: Envoy

Combining India’s talent and strengths with the US capital and expertise in digital and IT space presents an ideal pathway for both the economies, Taranjt Singh Sandhu said.

Published: 05th February 2021 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

(L) US President-elect Joe Biden and (R) PM Narendra Modi (Photos | AP, PTI)

(L) US President Joe Biden and (R) PM Narendra Modi (Photos | AP, PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Observing that people-to-people contacts and growing business linkages, especially in the technology and innovation sectors, are important aspects of expanding India-US strategic partnership, New Delhi’s top diplomat here has exuded confidence that Indian professionals will continue to be welcomed in America.

Combining India’s talent and strengths with the US capital and expertise in digital and IT space presents an ideal pathway for both the economies, India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjt Singh Sandhu told PTI in an interview.

“I am confident that Indian professionals will continue to be welcomed in the US,” he said.

People-to-people contacts and growing business linkages, especially in technology and innovation sectors, are important aspects of expanding India-US strategic partnership, he said, responding to a question on US policies on H-1B visas which has been impacting Indian companies in the US and also a large number of Indian IT professionals.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

Ambassador Sandhu said: “We have been engaging with the US administration and other stakeholders on issues related to movement of Indian professionals, highlighting the importance of people-to-people linkages and the contribution of Indian skilled professionals to the growth and development of the US economy, especially in the technology and innovation sector.

“They have also been a critical component of the first responders providing COVID-19 related assistance in sectors such as health, information technology and financial services”.

Responding to another question, Sandhu said that owing to the public health requirements in the initial days of lockdown, some travel restrictions were placed which were relaxed gradually.

“Currently, there are no restrictions on travel to India for OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card holders. Over four million strong Indian-American community has been playing a critical role in crafting the India-US partnership.

“We deeply value their contribution and support in India’s development and further strengthening understanding and friendship between our two countries,” Sandhu added.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services can issue a maximum of 65,000 H-1B visas in a year. It can also issue another 20,000 H-1B visas to foreign students who have completed higher studies from a US university in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-US strategic partnership India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjt Singh Sandhu IT jobs in US H-1B visas
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp