STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia slams Biden's 'very aggressive rhetoric'

"We expect to see Americans' political will to continue cooperation where this serves our interests," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Published: 05th February 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo| AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Friday slammed Joe Biden's "very aggressive rhetoric" after the new US president said Washington's relationship with Moscow would change and demanded opposition politician Alexei Navalny's release. 

"We've already said that we will not heed patronising statements of this sort. We will not do it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. 

"This is very aggressive and unconstructive rhetoric."

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman acknowledged a "huge amount of differences and different approaches to key issues" but he also indicated that Moscow wanted to continue cooperation with Washington under Biden.

"We expect to see Americans' political will to continue cooperation where this serves our interests," he said.

In toughly worded remarks pivoting from his predecessor Donald Trump's muted approach to Moscow, Biden on Thursday warned of "advancing authoritarianism" in China and Russia.

He said the United States would no longer be "rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions" and demanded the release of Putin's jailed critic Navalny who this week was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on old embezzlement charges.

Biden said there were areas where he was willing to work with the Kremlin, notably the New START treaty on curbing nuclear weapons, which the two countries extended for five years this week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexei Navalny US President Joe Biden Kremlin response to US US-Russia ties
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp