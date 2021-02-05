STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore's first Asian postmaster-general Indian-origin M Bala Subramanion passes away

Subramanion joined the public service in 1936 as a probationary clerk in the colonial Postal Services Department. After World War II, he studied the postal system in Britain on a two-year scholarship.

Published: 05th February 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

M Bala Subramanion would have turned 104 on March 5. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore's first Asian postmaster-general and a veteran community leader, Indian-origin M Bala Subramanion, passed away due to old age ailments at his residence here, according to a media report on Friday.

He was aged 103 and would have turned 104 on March 5, The Straits Times reported.

Subramanion died peacefully at his residence on Wednesday evening. He is survived by his 87-year-old wife Sumitra Bala Subramanion, daughter and two granddaughters, it said.

Subramanion and his wife celebrated 55 years of their marriage the day before his death.

He was learning Japanese up to his final days, mastering his pronunciation of the language.

"He was a voracious reader and loved poetry very much. He was an ardent fan of Omar Khayyam''s poems," the report quoted his wife as saying.

According to Arun Mahizhnan, 75, Special Research Adviser at the Institute of Policy Studies, Subramanion was an exemplary lifelong learner and an ardent reader.

"More than his age, his wisdom and commitment to the community are extraordinary. Till his last day, he was very much interested in what the Indian community can do better. He never lost his enthusiasm for new ideas," Mahizhnan said.

Subramanion joined the public service in 1936 as a probationary clerk in the colonial Postal Services Department. After World War II, he studied the postal system in Britain on a two-year scholarship. After working there for a few years, he returned in 1955 to be assistant comptroller in the Postal Services Department.

Subramanion's biography ''Singapore, My Country'' by Nilanjana Sengupta was launched in July 2016 by then Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Fullerton Hotel -- the former General Post Office where he had an illustrious 35-year career.

He became Singapore's first local comptroller of post in 1957, exactly 100 years since the British set up the postal service in Singapore.

He became the first Asian postmaster-general -- the equivalent of chief executive -- in 1967, a post he held till he retired in 1971. He received the Public Service Gold Medal from Singapore's first President, late Yusof Ishak, in 1965.

Active in the Indian community, Subramanion served as president and trustee of the Singapore Indian Association. He also contributed actively to the Hindu community in Singapore, going door-to-door to raise funds for the refurbishment of the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road and the Sri Sivan Temple.

He was among those honoured for their contributions to the community at the Hindu Endowments Board's 50th anniversary dinner in 2019. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore first Asian postmaster-general M Bala Subranamion
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp