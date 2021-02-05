STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Speechless': Anger grows over Tokyo 2020 chief's sexist comments

Olympic medallists, Japanese sports officials and local volunteers have also lined up to lambast the gaffe-prone former prime minister's comments.

Published: 05th February 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Criticism mounted Friday over sexist remarks made by Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori, who has refused to step down and justified his comments by explaining he doesn't "speak to women much."

Mori, 83, has apologised for claiming women speak too much in meetings, and the International Olympic Committee says it now considers the matter "closed."

But in Tokyo, the controversy only grew, with the city's governor saying she was left "speechless" by the remarks and Japan's Olympic Committee chief saying they violated the spirit of the Games.

Olympic medallists, Japanese sports officials and local volunteers have also lined up to lambast the gaffe-prone former prime minister's comments.

"I was speechless. The remark was something that shouldn't have been said," Kyodo news agency quoted Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as saying.

"The mission of the city and the organising committee is to prepare for a safe and secure Games, and we are facing a major issue," added Koike, one of Japan's few prominent female politicians.

JOC chief Yasuhiro Yamashita said the comments were "inappropriate" and "against the spirit of Olympics and Paralympics", but added that he was not calling for Mori's resignation, local media said.

Mori said Thursday he wanted to retract the comments, but athletes were among those who said his apology fell short.

"It's meaningless to withdraw words that have already been said," tweeted footballer Shiho Shimoyamada, Japan's first openly gay professional athlete.

"The same thing will happen again unless you admit your prejudice and take measures to do something about it," she wrote.

Swimmer Satomi Suzuki, who won two silver medals and one bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, said the remarks had left her "angry."

The Asahi Shimbun daily, which is often critical of Japan's ruling party, called in an editorial for Mori's resignation.

And an online campaign calling on Olympic officials to sack him attracted more than 58,000 signatures, including from Grammy-winning musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, in less than 24 hours.

- 'Gold medal for sexism' -
On the streets of Tokyo, Aoi Suzuki, 31, told AFP Mori's comments were "really embarrassing" for Japanese people.

"It's simply unacceptable. Even for a regular citizen, that kind of speech isn't OK, so it makes you wonder what he's doing in such a prestigious position," added a design industry employee who asked to remain anonymous.

Local media said Tokyo's city government received a slew of complaints from Olympic and Paralympic volunteers, and the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper quoted one as saying he was now considering quitting.

Mori began his press conference on Thursday by apologising and saying he wished to retract his remarks, but then became defensive when questioned, insisting he had heard complaints that women speak at length.

"I hear those things often," he insisted.

"I don't speak to women much recently, so I wouldn't know."

Despite the uproar, the IOC said Thursday that with Mori's apology it "considers the issue closed."

The row is the latest headache for organisers already battling public disquiet about the Games, with polls showing more than 80 percent of Japanese oppose holding the event this summer.

Mori, who has a history of controversial remarks, had already made waves earlier this week by insisting the Games would go ahead this summer "however the coronavirus (pandemic) evolves."

Japan ranks highly on a range of international indicators, but persistently trails on promoting gender equality -- coming 121 out of 153 nations surveyed in the World Economic Forum's 2020 global gender gap report.

Human Rights Watch, which has called for Japan to improve attitudes towards women, criticised Mori's remarks in a statement entitled "a gold medal for sexism in Japan."

"Mori's comments show the Japanese government urgently needs to reform its attitudes towards women, and a good place to start would be in sports," the group said in a statement issued Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp